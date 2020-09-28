Registration portal created for minority, small businesses in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Office of Minority Business Development (OMBD) has launched a new Supplier and Diversity Portal through B2GNow.
The new B2GNow system is a nationwide database and would provide exposure and full access to opportunities across the United States.
The new system will be utilized for MBE/ESB registration along with compliance management for accurate tracking of MBE/ESB spending, goal setting, certification and much more.
All minority small businesses are encouraged to register their business via the new portal.
OMBD plans to deactivate the current MBD Businesses Directory on Dec. 31 and encourages all registered businesses to re-register their firm.
OMBD will host a variety of training to assist businesses with getting registered in the new system.
The first training will be on Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All businesses are encouraged to attend! Registration is required in order to receive the meeting link and conference call information.
The new portal will be used for minority business enterprise (MBE) and emerging small businesses (ESB) to register with OMBD’s office and can be accessed by clicking here.
