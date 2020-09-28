Police: Suspect involved in January bank robbery arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred in January has been arrested.
On Sept. 25, police say Darren T. Bullock, 22, was served with a warrant for robbery in relation to the robbery that took place at the Atlantic Union Bank located at 209 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue.
Bullock, a resident of East Whitsett, North Carolina, is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
