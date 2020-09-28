Police search for man suspected of vehicle theft, credit card fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the man suspected of stealing from vehicles in the Church Hill neighborhood and credit card fraud.
Police said he is suspected of being involved in two separate vehicle thefts and using a credit card to make fraudulent purchases earlier this month.
“In the early morning hours of September 10, 2020, the suspect broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of North 25th Street and stole a camera, which was covered with a sweatshirt on the backseat,” police said in a release.
Then, early on Sept. 12, police said the same suspect broke into a vehicle in the 700 block of North 27th Street and stole a wallet, which had cash, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and a credit card inside it.
The victim told police that their card had been used at several businesses around the Richmond metro.
The suspect was caught on security video at one of the locations, which you can watch below:
Police are also reminding residents of its ongoing “Lock It or Lose It” campaign and suggest drivers take the following precautions:
- Lock car doors. Regardless of where it’s parked, lock up and keep valuables out of sight.
- Never leave keys inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy target.
- Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
