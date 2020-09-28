Police: Man wanted for striking clerk in head with bottle, robbery

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George Police Department is searching who they say struck a cleck in the back of the head with a bottle before he robbed the business.
Police were called to Love’s Travel Stop along County Drive on Sept. 28 around 3:12 a.m. for a robbery.
Officials said two people got out of a burgundy minivan with the driver staying in the vehicle.
“After entering the store, the female suspect distracted the store clerk’s attention by asking for directions. While the store clerk was writing down directions, the male suspect struck the clerk in the head with a bottle,” police said in a release.
Police said the man pushed his fist against the back of the clerk’s head and took money from the register, while the woman took cigarettes and food.
“As both suspects exited the store, the male suspect left the area in the awaiting vehicle, and the female suspect left the area on foot,” the release said.
The vehicle was last seen heading south on Prince George Drive.
The woman, identified as Esther Gordon, age 56, of Richmond, was arrested a short time later. She is charged with robbery and malicious wounding.
The man was identified as Van Scaturro, age 52, of Richmond, and has yet to be found. He is wanted on robbery and malicious wounding charges.
Officials said the store clerk was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police are still searching for information on the driver of the minivan and Van Scaturro. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.