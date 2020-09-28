News to Know for Sept. 28: Deadly motorcycle crash; Dinwiddie back to school; President Trump’s tax returns; Bear sighting reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Monday will be partly sunny and warmer to start the week, but rain chances go up on Tuesday with a threat for flooding and strong storms.
Lows will be in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
One motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a pickup truck in efforts to escape a police pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 27.
The motorcycle traveled at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour and collided with a truck.
The truck driver had the right-of-way and was wearing a seatbelt. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.
On Sept. 28, the district will have Pre-K through 5th grade back in the classroom for four days a week, but that’s only for parents who pre-selected to have face-to-face instruction for their children.
Virtual learning would still continue for others.
This is all part of a phased back to school plan to get children back in the classroom in a safe way.
Schools in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties will be closed today in observance of Yom Kippur.
When classes resume in Chesterfield tomorrow, some students will head back to in-person learning.
Henrico County elementary schools started welcoming students back into the classroom as a first step to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 700 incarcerated people inside of the Deerfield Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
More inmates in the center have died from the virus than any correctional facility in the commonwealth.
Deerfield reported 368 positive cases on-site and a total of 15 deaths related to COVID-19.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
Barrett, 48, was joined in the Rose Garden by her husband and seven children.
If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
A New York Times report that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House — and, thanks to colossal losses, no income tax at all in 11 of the 18 years that the Times reviewed — served to raise doubts about Trump’s self-image as a shrewd and successful businessman.
That Sunday’s report came just weeks before Trump’s re-election bid served to intensify the spotlight on Trump the businessman — an identity that he has spent decades cultivating and that helped him capture the presidency four years ago in his first run for political office.
Ninety-five years ago, this week, a train tunnel collapsed in Church Hill, killing at least four men.
Two of them remain entombed underground with the steam locomotive and ten flat cars, beneath what is now Jefferson Park. Richard Glenn’s grandfather
Ashland police are warning residents of a possible bear sighting in town.
Police say they received a call from a citizen about a possible bear sighting near Randolph Street and Route 1.
Police remind residents to give the bears space and call the non-emergency communications line.
