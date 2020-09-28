Multiple credit card skimming devices found at gas station

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Multiple credit card skimming devices were found at a gas station in New Kent County.
The sheriff’s office said it was called on Sept. 25 by the Valero in Quinton, located 2540 New Kent Highway, after multiple devices were found to have been installed inside gas pumps.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone who has noticed fraudulent activity after using their credit or debit card at this location is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
