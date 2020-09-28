Man arrested after assault on Monument Avenue circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police reported an arrest has been made after an assault that occurred on Monument Avenue circle.
At approximately 11:20 p.m., officers were called to the circle on Monument Avenue for the report of an assault.
Officers arrived and found an injured man.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After speaking with several witnesses, police say they located Brandon Fountain at the scene and arrested him.
Fountain was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, according to police.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.