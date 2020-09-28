Henrico police searching for armed carjacking suspects

Anyone with information is asked to call police. (Source: Henrico Police)
By Hannah Smith | September 28, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 4:03 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are searching for the people who they say carjacked a victim at gunpoint.

Police said the victim was carjacked outside a business along Williamsburg Road on Sept. 26 at 7:40 a.m.

Officials said the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and cell phone.

Police also said that the suspects were armed with a small, black semiauto handgun.

The vehicle taken is described as a black 2016 Chevy Malibu with chrome accents and has 30-day temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Detective Bartol at 804-617-8160.

