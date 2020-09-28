Henrico man charged with murder of woman whose remains found in July

“Chelsey worked at several fast food restaurants, but most recently at Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop,” the obituary stated. “She was of the Protestant faith. She had a talent for drawing and creating her own tattoos. She created her own self-portrait and had it tattooed on her leg. She enjoyed body piercings and had several of her own. She was a high-spirited person, full of energy. She had a contagious smile and strived to make everyone happy. She will be missed by all that knew her.”