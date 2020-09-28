Henrico man charged with murder of woman whose remains found in July

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico grand jury has indicted a man on several charges, including non-capital felony murder, for the death of a woman whose remains were found in the county’s east end in July.
On July 21, officers were called to a property in the 2200 block of Charles City Road near Klocker Road and Charles City for remains found. At the time, the Medical Examiner’s Office was working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
Henrico police identified the woman as Chelsey N. Lenig, 25.
However, multiple messages to the ME’s Office throughout the month of September regarding the case were not immediately returned.
During the investigation, officers identified Christian Thomas Clark, 22, of Henrico, as a person of interest.
On July 22, just after midnight, police said they arrested and charged Clark with illegal disposal of a body, and an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to Henrico County Jail and is being held there without bond.
On Sept. 14, a Henrico County Grand Jury indicted Clark on several charges including felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, concealing a dead body and distribution/possession of drugs.
Clark is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 20, 2021.
According to Lenig’s obituary, the 25-year-old was buried on Aug. 29.
“Chelsey worked at several fast food restaurants, but most recently at Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop,” the obituary stated. “She was of the Protestant faith. She had a talent for drawing and creating her own tattoos. She created her own self-portrait and had it tattooed on her leg. She enjoyed body piercings and had several of her own. She was a high-spirited person, full of energy. She had a contagious smile and strived to make everyone happy. She will be missed by all that knew her.”
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contacted Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
