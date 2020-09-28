Former RPS music teacher sentenced for producing child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond Public Schools elementary school teacher was sentenced on Monday for producing child pornography.
Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Donelson received attention from law enforcement in 2019 for uploading multiple images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger.
Law enforcement says during a court-authorized search of his home and electronic devices in December of 2019, additional images and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered.
“According to the statement of facts, Donelson admitted that he produced several images and videos of child pornography using his personal cell phone, including with a victim as young as 4 years old,” a release said.
Donelson was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019, and was working as an elementary school music teacher at RPS and Associate Minister/Music Director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.
