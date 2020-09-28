Forecast: An active week ahead, with heavy rain likely late Tuesday and early Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday will be partly sunny and warmer to start the week, but rain chances go up on Tuesday with a threat for flooding and strong storms.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a few showers possible. Lows mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A heavy rain and strong storm threat builds in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Heavy Rain likely in the early morning, then showers possible again in the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler, showers possible. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s/upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
