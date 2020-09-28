Employee at Hopewell High School tests positive for COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A staff member at Hopewell High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said the employee was last at school on Sept. 23.
“In partnership with the health department, we encourage anyone who was present at the high school on September 21-23 to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns,” school administrators wrote to families.
If anyone is believed to have been exposed through contact tracing, they will be notified individually.
Officials said, “from the information we have received thus far, we do not believe any staff or students were in close enough contact to have been exposed, per the guidance of the health department.”
Those with concerns can also call Crater Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 804-862-8989.
