COVID-19 cases increase by 923 in 24 hours | State’s testing rate under 5% for fourth consecutive day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 147,516 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - a 923 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,187 deaths with 10,978 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,189,096 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate dropped to 4.6 percent Tuesday, making it the fourth consecutive day below 5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported Tuesday; the total number is now at 1,033. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 23,089 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,464 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,036 cases, 338 hospitalizations, 95 deaths
- Henrico: 5,478 cases, 438 hospitalizations, 212 deaths
- Richmond: 4,649 cases, 418 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
- Hanover: 1,311 cases, 100 hospitalizations, 38 deaths
- Petersburg: 745 cases, 73 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 274 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
