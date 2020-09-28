Chesterfield, Henrico schools’ closed for Yom Kippur

Schools in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties will be closed today in observance of Yom Kippur. (Source: WTOC)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 28, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 6:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties will be closed today in observance of Yom Kippur.

When classes resume in Chesterfield tomorrow, some students will head back to in-person learning.

As a part of the district’s phased reopening plan, some special education students will start in-person learning. Under the current plan, November 9th would be the earliest all grade levels could return.

Henrico County elementary schools started welcoming students back into the classroom as a first step to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a vast majority of students will continue online learning for the first nine weeks, there is a plan for specific students to re-enter the school setting over the course of the next three weeks.

