Chesterfield, Henrico schools’ closed for Yom Kippur

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties will be closed today in observance of Yom Kippur.
When classes resume in Chesterfield tomorrow, some students will head back to in-person learning.
As a part of the district’s phased reopening plan, some special education students will start in-person learning. Under the current plan, November 9th would be the earliest all grade levels could return.
Henrico County elementary schools started welcoming students back into the classroom as a first step to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a vast majority of students will continue online learning for the first nine weeks, there is a plan for specific students to re-enter the school setting over the course of the next three weeks.
