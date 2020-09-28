Army uniform, medals stolen after vehicle larceny

By Adrianna Hargrove | September 28, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 11:57 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an army uniform and medals were stolen after a vehicle was recovered after larceny.

During the overnight hours of Sept. 12, police say an unknown suspect stole a victim’s 2020 Slate Gray Acura MDX from their residence at the River Forest Apartments.

The vehicle was recovered in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive in South Pointe Landing Apartments.

After recovering the vehicle, police discovered numerous items belonging to the victim were also stolen from inside the car.

Some of those items include:

  • Kevlar ballistic helmet with a digital camo patterned cover
  • Complete U.S. Army Class A uniform, including ribbons and medals
  • Black leather biker’s vest with a patch reading “Riders don’t play” and a “VA” rocker patch at the bottom

Anyone with information on the missing items should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

