VSP: Motorcyclist topped 100mph while evading police before fatal crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a pickup truck in efforts to escape a police pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 27.
A Virginia State Police officer saw the motorcycle, which was missing a license plate, traveling on I-64 East after 3 p.m. When the trooper tried to pull over the cyclist, the driver sped off.
The motorcyclist took Exit 82 onto Chamberlayne Avenue and traveled north going more than 100 mph — running a read light at Wilkinson Road. The motorcyclist attempted to run a second red light at Diane Lane, but collided with a Nissan pickup truck.
The truck driver had the right-of-way and was wearing a seatbelt. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.
Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.
