VSP: Motorcyclist topped 100mph while evading police before fatal crash
By Hannah Eason | September 27, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 11:10 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a pickup truck in efforts to escape a police pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 27.

A Virginia State Police officer saw the motorcycle, which was missing a license plate, traveling on I-64 East after 3 p.m. When the trooper tried to pull over the cyclist, the driver sped off.

The motorcyclist took Exit 82 onto Chamberlayne Avenue and traveled north going more than 100 mph — running a read light at Wilkinson Road. The motorcyclist attempted to run a second red light at Diane Lane, but collided with a Nissan pickup truck.

The truck driver had the right-of-way and was wearing a seatbelt. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

