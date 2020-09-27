State Fair of Va. is closed, but the food trucks are opening

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians that are missing funnel cakes, snow cones and other fair favorites are in luck: The State Fair of Virginia is offering Fair Food Weekend as a drive-in event.
Fair Food Weekend will take place Oct. 2-4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Meadow Event Park.
To ensure compliance with capacity guidelines, there are blocks of time for cars to enter. Attendees will park and walk up to vendors to order.
Each two hour block has a limit of 750 cars, with cars entering and exiting throughout the event. Masks are required when picking up food or using the restroom.
To register for your free timed voucher, visit this website. For a full menu and vendor list, visit this page.
The State Fair of Virginia was scheduled to open on Sept. 25, but the weeklong event was canceled due to pandemic.
To support the fair’s Youth Scholarship Program, the organization launched its first collectable State Fair of Virginia Christmas ornament. Ornament preorders are available until Oct. 20.
