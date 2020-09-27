Police identify man killed in Richmond shooting Sunday afternoon

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 27, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 4:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Richmond on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 12:33 p.m.

Once on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

The victim, identified as Shaheem King, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

