Motorcyclist who died in crash while evading police identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist who died from crashing into a truck after a police pursuit, has been identified.
On Sept. 27 a Virginia State Police officer saw a motorcycle, which was missing a license plate, traveling on I-64 East after 3 p.m.
When the trooper tried to pull over the cyclist, the driver sped off.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Dionte L. Williams, 28, of North Chesterfield, took Exit 82 onto Chamberlayne Avenue and traveled north going more than 100 mph — running a red light at Wilkinson Road.
Williams attempted to run a second red light at Diane Lane but collided with a Nissan pickup truck.
The truck driver had the right-of-way and was wearing a seatbelt. Williams, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.
Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.
