Man dies following afternoon shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead after a shooting in Richmond on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 12:33 p.m.
Once on scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
