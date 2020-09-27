Man critically injured after midday shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Chesterfield on Sunday.
Officers found the man when they responded to reports of shots fired in a vehicle on Sunday, Sept. 27 around 1:48 p.m.
Police say the incident occurred in the 20200 block of Rowanty Court in South Chesterfield, near Rogers Stadium.
Chesterfield County Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
