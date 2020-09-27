Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that critically injured victim

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that critically injured a victim.
Police were called on Sept. 27 shortly before 2 p.m. to the 20200 block of Rowanty Court for the report of a person that had been shot inside a vehicle.
At the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.
With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, police arrested Kiwante U. Walker, 18, of Richmond, on Oct. 21.
Walker is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Chesterfield County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
