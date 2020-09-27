Hundreds turn out for “God, Guns and a Good Time” rally in Fluvanna Co.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of people came out to the “God, Guns and a Good Time,” rally in Palmyra to support of 5th District Congressional candidate Bob Good.
The free event hosted several different musical performances and vendors. Notable speakers included Good, among several others. People could also register to vote at the event if they hadn’t already. Darrell Byers, chair of the Fluvanna County Republicans, said the rally is meant to get voters in the area energized and excited for the 2020 election.
“We just want to connect and make sure we’re all on the same page and we want to get out that vote, and make sure that we win, particularly in Fluvanna, on November 3,” Byers said.
Attendees could also enter in a gun raffle drawing. All proceeds from that went towards the Good campaign, in what appeared to be a violation of state election laws
