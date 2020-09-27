Hours-apart, deadly shootings on same block prompt RPD investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two deadly shootings on the same block in Richmond have prompted an investigation from Richmond police.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard around 12:33 p.m. A man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Hours later, at approximately 6 p.m., police received several reports of a shooting on the same block. A man was found on scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
Richmond detectives are investigating whether the two shootings are connected. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for both parties.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
