Henrico schools adjusting class schedules to decrease screen time

Henrico County Public School is changing class schedules to reduce screen time. (Source: WTOC)
By Hannah Eason | September 27, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 2:57 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is adjusting its virtual bell schedule to decrease screen time for middle and high school students.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 28, each middle and high school class will be shortened by 15 minutes. This excludes the repeating first period for high schoolers, which has been shortened by 10 minutes.

Advisory periods for middle schoolers and extended learning periods for high schoolers were not changed.

A Facebook post from the school division stated the change will shift one hour of the day from instruction time to independent time. Teachers will use the additional hour for lesson planning or office hours for students who need additional support.

The schedule for elementary school students will not change.

Here is an example of a new schedule for Henrico middle and high schoolers:

A sample schedule for a high schooler in Henrico County Public Schools. Starting on Sept. 28, there is an hour of independent work at the end of each day. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)
In an example of a Henrico middle schoolers new schedule, classes are shortened and there is an hour of independent work at the end of the day. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)

