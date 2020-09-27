Henrico schools adjusting class schedules to decrease screen time

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is adjusting its virtual bell schedule to decrease screen time for middle and high school students.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 28, each middle and high school class will be shortened by 15 minutes. This excludes the repeating first period for high schoolers, which has been shortened by 10 minutes.
Advisory periods for middle schoolers and extended learning periods for high schoolers were not changed.
A Facebook post from the school division stated the change will shift one hour of the day from instruction time to independent time. Teachers will use the additional hour for lesson planning or office hours for students who need additional support.
The schedule for elementary school students will not change.
Here is an example of a new schedule for Henrico middle and high schoolers:
