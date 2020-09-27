Forecast: The sunshine will return once again this afternoon!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the clouds start to clear, Sunday is setting up to be much nicer than Saturday.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
