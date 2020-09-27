Forecast: The sunshine will return once again this afternoon!

Slightly foggy in some areas this morning

By Sophia Armata | September 27, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 5:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the clouds start to clear, Sunday is setting up to be much nicer than Saturday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.