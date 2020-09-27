First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong storms possible Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
An area of low pressure will develop along a slow moving cold front on Tuesday, which likely leads to slow moving downpours and storms.
Timing
The most likely time to see strong storms will be Tuesday evening/night in the 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. timeframe.
Threats
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted Central Virginia in a slight risk for heavy rainfall and potential for flash flooding.
Rainfall totals will likely reach 1 to 2 inches across the region with locally higher amounts.
The Storm Prediction Center has Central Virginia in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.
Strong wind gusts would be the primary threat with thunderstorms on Tuesday, but there’s enough shear/spin in the atmosphere for a low tornado threat as well.
It’s possible another area of low pressure will develop along that front on Wednesday and bring another round of heavy rain/storms, especially east of I-95.
