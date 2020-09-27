First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong storms possible Tuesday

Watching a risk for flooding and strong thunderstorms across Central Virginia

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong storms possible Tuesday
By Nick Russo | September 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 5:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure will develop along a slow moving cold front on Tuesday, which likely leads to slow moving downpours and storms.

Timing

The most likely time to see strong storms will be Tuesday evening/night in the 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. timeframe.

Threats

The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted Central Virginia in a slight risk for heavy rainfall and potential for flash flooding.

There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday across all of Central and Southern Virginia.
There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday across all of Central and Southern Virginia. (Source: WWBT)

Rainfall totals will likely reach 1 to 2 inches across the region with locally higher amounts.

Heavy rain and possible flooding is expected on Tuesday.
Heavy rain and possible flooding is expected on Tuesday. (Source: WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center has Central Virginia in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) on Tuesday across Central and Southern Virginia.
There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) on Tuesday across Central and Southern Virginia. (Source: WWBT)

Strong wind gusts would be the primary threat with thunderstorms on Tuesday, but there’s enough shear/spin in the atmosphere for a low tornado threat as well.

It’s possible another area of low pressure will develop along that front on Wednesday and bring another round of heavy rain/storms, especially east of I-95.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App to get updates on this flood and severe storm threat.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.