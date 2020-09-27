'It’s humbling’: Fundraiser held for Richmond choir director with stage 4 cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A drive-thru fundraiser was held in honor of a well known church choir director, Larry Bland. He directed a local choir for more than four decades.
Larry bland was the director of the Volunteer Choir for 44 years, stepping down at the end of 2018.
“We through the years have sung together, we’ve had church together, sang together,” Bland said.
Just a few weeks ago, he announced his health took a turn for the worse.
“Chemo, radiation therapy, in the spring of this year," Bland said. "I’ve just had another turn, so now I’m in stage four and I’m in hospice care.”
Bland has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and a serious case of pneumonia. Which is why, for Larry’s health, it was best if he stayed home.
That didn’t stop friends and loved ones from supporting a drive-thru fundraiser in his honor.
“It is overwhelming and it’s humbling,” Bland said.
Donations for Bland’s care can be sent to Saint Peter Baptist Church in Glen Allen, at 2040 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Virginia.
