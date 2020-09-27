Child care program for Henrico children now only $25 per week

Child care program for Henrico children now only $25 per week
The Henrico Police Athletic League has reduced the price of its childcare program. (Source: Pixabay)
By Hannah Eason | September 27, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:29 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Athletic League announced a reduced price for child care services at three local schools.

Child care services are now $25 per week, per child. There is an additional $3 processing fee. Previously, the service was $100 per week.

The daycare service is available from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Nov. 6. at the following locations:

  • Laburnum Elementary
  • John Rolfe Middle School
  • Dumbarton Elementary

Meals will be provided at a normal lunch rate. Free or reduced lunches are offered to those to qualify.

Children can be registered here. Registration forms must be uploaded here.

PRICE CHANGE!! Greetings Henrico PAL parents and families, We are happy to announce an update in our child care...

Posted by Henrico Police Athletic League on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.