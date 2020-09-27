Child care program for Henrico children now only $25 per week

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Athletic League announced a reduced price for child care services at three local schools.
Child care services are now $25 per week, per child. There is an additional $3 processing fee. Previously, the service was $100 per week.
The daycare service is available from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Nov. 6. at the following locations:
- Laburnum Elementary
- John Rolfe Middle School
- Dumbarton Elementary
Meals will be provided at a normal lunch rate. Free or reduced lunches are offered to those to qualify.
