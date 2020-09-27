Chesterfield’s total COVID-19 cases reach 6,000 | State’s testing rate under 5% for third consecutive day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 146,593 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 449 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,172 deaths with 10,916 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,1760,264 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate dropped to 4.7 percent Monday, making it the third consecutive day below 5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported Monday; the total number is now at 1,027. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 22,939 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,464 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,000 cases, 333 hospitalizations, 94 deaths
- Henrico: 5,452 cases, 434 hospitalizations, 211 deaths
- Richmond: 4,647 cases, 418 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
- Hanover: 1,297 cases, 100 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Petersburg: 745 cases, 73 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 272 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
