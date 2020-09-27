Chesterfield public schools searching for those interested in education field

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a ‘career changers’ job fair for those interested in the education field.
The virtual information session is on Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. Participants will need to register for the session ahead of time at this link.
A bachelor’s degree with uploaded college transcripts is required to be considered. The school division stated in a Facebook post that there are vacancies in all subject areas.
