Chesterfield public schools searching for those interested in education field

Chesterfield public schools searching for those interested in education field
Chesterfield County is holding a job fair for those interested in careers in education. (Source: KSWO)
By Hannah Eason | September 27, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:04 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a ‘career changers’ job fair for those interested in the education field.

The virtual information session is on Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. Participants will need to register for the session ahead of time at this link.

A bachelor’s degree with uploaded college transcripts is required to be considered. The school division stated in a Facebook post that there are vacancies in all subject areas.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will host a virtual Career Changers Job Fair information session on Friday, Oct. 16,...

Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.