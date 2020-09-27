Chesterfield County inmate dies following ‘medical distress’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Chesterfield County inmate died early Sunday morning.
Deputies and medical staff responded to the 46-year-old’s cell around 5:22 a.m. after his cellmate notified them he was in “medical distress.”
The inmate was given emergency aid, including CPR and the use of an AED. He was later pronounced dead by FIRE and EMS personnel.
An investigation into the cause of death is now underway by the Chesterfield Police Department and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials have not released the name of the inmate, but say he was brought to the jail on Feb. 10 for three probation violations. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.
