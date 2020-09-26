Young boy killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 6-year-old boy was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Petersburg on Sept. 26, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.
Police said they were called to an eight-vehicle chain-reaction crash around 10:50 a.m. at mile marker 51. The crash caused multiple lanes to close for a period of time.
VSP said as a tractor-trailer heading north on I-95 changed lanes, it sideswiped a 2015 Ford tow truck and a 2012 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck.
“The impact of that crash caused the Ford Ranger to strike a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. The tractor-trailer continued and struck another tractor-trailer. The original tractor-trailer rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape, which pushed the Ford Escape into a 2009 Nissan Cube,” a release from police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Michael W. Everette, 54, of Murfreesboro, N.C., was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with reckless driving.
Police said no one in the tow truck, Ford F-250 or second tractor-trailer was injured.
The driver of the Ford Ranger, Jessie A. McCann, 22, of Yale, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said 6-year-old boy in the vehicle died at the scene and a 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said McCann and the other two were not wearing seatbelts.
Gwendolyn R. Harrell, 87, of Petersburg, is the driver of the Hyundai. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Escape, Denise S. Eley, 69, of North Dinwiddie, was wearing her seatbelt and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
John W. Barbagallo, 29, of Petersburg, the driver of the Nissan, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
A GoFundMe for two of the victims, including the child who was killed, has been set up.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.