Williamsburg to hold multiple, free Grand Illumination events

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination will take place across three free events this December, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announced on Wednesday.
Instead of holding the illumination on one night, the city will hold the events on three consecutive Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
The three events will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Palace. A limited number of guests with free Colonial Williamsburg reservations can enjoy Yuletide music and pyrotechnics from 250 socially-distanced marked areas, which can hold 4-6 people.
“This holiday season will be particularly special, and different from all that came before it. We hope to celebrate Grand Illumination in a way that includes as many guests as possible while protecting their safety along with that of employees and the community,” said Robert Currie, Colonial Williamsburg director of entertainment.
Reservations open on Oct. 6 and can be made by calling Colonial Williamsburg at 1-800-447-8679. They are open Monday to Friday from 8:30a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information can be found at colonialwilliamsburg.org.
