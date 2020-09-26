VSP: One dead after semitruck swerves to avoid downed tree

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer ran off the interstate to avoid hitting a downed tree, Virginia State Police reported on Saturday.
Police say a northbound semitruck on Interstate 85 swerved to avoid hitting a downed tree near the 48-mile mark in Dinwiddie County.
The semi ran off the interstate, struck the guardrail and then a tree, police said in a release. One person died during the incident, which occurred around midnight on Friday, Sept. 25.
A second tractor-trailer later hit the tree in the highway. No one was injured during that crash.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is released.
