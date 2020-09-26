Virginia’s 7-day coronavirus testing rate under 5% for second consecutive day

Virginia’s 7-day coronavirus testing rate under 5% for second consecutive day
The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 4.8 percent Sunday - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent. (Source: Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 146,144 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - a 736 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The state totals stand at 3,159 deaths with 10,889 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,150,896 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 4.8 percent Sunday - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

No new outbreaks were reported Sunday; the total number remains at 1,010. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 22,765 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,418 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 5,985 cases, 330 hospitalizations, 94 deaths
  • Henrico: 5,453 cases, 432 hospitalizations, 211 deaths
  • Richmond: 4,637 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
  • Hanover: 1,293 cases, 100 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
  • Petersburg: 740 cases, 73 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
  • Goochland: 271 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.