Virginia’s 7-day coronavirus testing rate under 5% for second consecutive day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 146,144 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - a 736 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,159 deaths with 10,889 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,150,896 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 4.8 percent Sunday - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
No new outbreaks were reported Sunday; the total number remains at 1,010. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 22,765 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,418 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,985 cases, 330 hospitalizations, 94 deaths
- Henrico: 5,453 cases, 432 hospitalizations, 211 deaths
- Richmond: 4,637 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
- Hanover: 1,293 cases, 100 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Petersburg: 740 cases, 73 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 271 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.