‘She checks a lot of boxes’: Political analysts weighs President’s Supreme Court nomination

“She’s a former clerk for Antonin Scalia, so she clearly understood his approach and subscribes in major parts in his approach to strict constructionist and original intent-ist, and we assume she follows that same course,” Condit said. “On one hand, Trump is moving forward to eliminate and overturn the Affordable Care Act in the court and that case will actually be heard on the 10th of November, so if she is seated before then, she will be one of the justices hearing moral argument and ruling on that decision. She appeals to him in that sense, and that he hopes that this will bring out the pro-life vote in mass.”