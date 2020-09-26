Forecast: Clouds finally clearing through Sunday

Overcast/mostly cloudy skies will persist through most of your Saturday

By Sophia Armata | September 26, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 5:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated showers are all that remains of Beta but Sunday brings much better weather

SATURDAY: Morning showers with a few lingering into the afternoon possible. Some cloud clearing later in the day, more towards evening. Highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%, drops midday and afternoon)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10% - very localized pop-up shower chance)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon and night storms. Lows mid 60s, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50% and increases at night)

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

