Forecast: Clouds finally clearing through Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated showers are all that remains of Beta but Sunday brings much better weather
SATURDAY: Morning showers with a few lingering into the afternoon possible. Some cloud clearing later in the day, more towards evening. Highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%, drops midday and afternoon)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10% - very localized pop-up shower chance)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon and night storms. Lows mid 60s, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50% and increases at night)
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.