State police issues Senior Alert for missing man with cognitive impairment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Herndon man with cognitive impairment.
Police say Wen Hung Chang, 77, was last seen on Sept. 24 at 11:45 p.m. at 138 Spring Street. C
Chang is believed to be driving a gray 2005 four-door Acura with Virginia Registration: WVZ-6998.
Chang could possibly be wearing a gray vest, red t-shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on Chang’s whereabouts should contact the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846.
