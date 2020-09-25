Senior Alert issued for missing woman with cognitive impairment

CARROLL Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman with a cognitive impairment.
Police said Carol Chandler Deaton, 75, was last seen on Sept. 25 around 2:30 p.m. at her home on Chances Creek Road in Fancy Gap, Virginia.
She is driving a 2011 White Toyota Sienna with Virginia registration 8495PZ. Police said she may be headed to Atlanta, Georgia.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest.
Police said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 728-4146.
