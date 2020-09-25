Salvation Army opening Christmas assistance appointments for Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For those in the Richmond area needing assistance this Christmas, appointments for Richmond families and Spanish speaking families will be opening soon.
Appointment Times
You will be asked to make an appointment online and will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours with your appointment time and date.
Here are the following dates for appointments:
- OMA (Spanish): September 29 – October 2 Póngase en contacto directamente con OMA.
- Richmond: September 28 – October 8
- Richmond Seniors (62+): September 30 – October 8
Appointment Guidelines:
While at your appointment, the Salvation Army says you must wear a face mask. You will not be allowed inside if you don’t have one.
Before going inside, your temperature will be checked and you will be asked to sanitize your hands. Those running a fever will not be allowed in. If you are sick during your appointment time, you can call in advance and discuss other options.
Only one person per family will be allowed inside during the appointment. Due to limited capacity and sanitation guidelines, children will not be allowed inside.
Requirements for Assistance:
The Salvation Army says families need to meet at least one of the following to be eligible for Christmas assistance:
- Experiencing a financial crisis or hardship
- Child/children participate on free or reduced lunch program
- Receive TANF (please bring award letter)
- Receive SNAP (please bring award letter)
- Low income, at/below the poverty line
What You Need:
Make sure you bring the following to your appointment:
- Photo identification (proof of current address needed if not on I.D.)
- Birth certificates (to verify ages) for registered children (ages 0-13)
- Applicant should be prepared with all eligible children’s clothing sizes.
- Proof of household income (one of the following)
- Benefits award letter from Social Services or Section 8 Housing or
- Most current month’s paystub or
- Benefits award letter from Employment Commission or
- Benefits award letter from Social Security or private insurance company
Red Kettles & Bell ringers
The iconic red kettles will still be out in the community this holiday season but the bell ringers will be wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and sanitizing in between donations.
There’s also an online sponsor option for red kettles where people can do their own challenges from their homes with family and friends.
Angel Tree
This year donors can select their angel with an online adoption process that will be available soon.
Physical locations will be available but due to COVID-19, they will be unmanned and no volunteer will be present.
Donors are asked to be honest and leave gifts in the baskets as years prior.
