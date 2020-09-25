Richmond finishes up first medical marijuana harvest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Green Leaf Medical finished up their first medical marijuana harvest in the Richmond area, and is currently processing the drug into multiple products.
In the four years since its inception, it has morphed from a CBD-only-program limited to patients with intractable epilepsy to a full-fledged medical marijuana program that includes products ranging from vape pens to lollipops.
“We got lucky, usually there are a few growing pains but this harvest went exceptionally well,” said Phil Goldberg, CEO of Green Leaf Medical. “The material is already drying and soon we will be extracting it.”
Green Leaf Medical is one of five licensed dispensers in the state, and the only one registered in Richmond. The dispensaries will offer welcome relief to patients suffering from a range of health problems, according to medical cannabis advocates.
“This is an avenue for patients to find relief when traditional methods just don’t work,” Goldberg said. “Some still think this is about people are just getting high, but those people haven’t done their homework.”
The first dispensary in the area is set to open in October. In order to receive any products, you must be registered to do so and can find more information, HERE.
