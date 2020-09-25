Richmond couple who got ‘married’ in Kindergarten, falls in love years later after reconnecting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a love story that started in Kindergarten back in 2001 during a school lesson at Richmond Christian School.
Kyle and his now fiance, Savannah, only went to school together there that year.
Kyle’s mother, Lynn Pegram, said it all started when their teacher did a wedding of the letter Q and U.
“Savannah was chosen to be the letter Q and Kyle was the letter U. The moral was that U can be alone but the Q has to have the U to be with her every time,” Pegram said.
Since they were only in school that one year together, it wouldn’t be until years later that they would meet again in high. That’s when Kyle and Savannah started dating and fell in love.
“They then realized that they both were in RCS in kindergarten and we put two and two together and my mom still had the storybook,” Pegram said.
Pegram said Kyle proposed to Savannah at the beach in 2019, and plan to get married on Oct. 10 with just immediate family.
“I truly believe that fate brought them together. They were meant to be,” Pegram said.
The two are now 24 years old and have been together for six and a half years. They both work at VCU as medical coders.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.