Police: Virginia babysitter arrested for assaulting seven-month-old

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a babysitter in Stafford has been arrested for assaulting a seven-month-old infant.
On Sept. 14, deputies responded to an apartment in Stafford County for the report of child abuse.
According to the investigation, police say the parents of a seven-month-old had returned home and discovered a red mark on the side of the infant’s face.
In an effort to discover what caused the injury, the parents reviewed nanny cam footage of their living room for that day.
The video shows the baby inside a playpen laying on his stomach with its head raised.
The video then shows the babysitter, identified as Lauren Siegel, 36, approaching the playpen, and push the infant’s head down into the floor of the playpen. The infant begins crying.
After briefly leaving the camera view, Siegel returned and forcefully manipulated the infant’s head in an attempt to place a pacifier in his mouth.
After consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a warrant for assault and battery was obtained for Siegel.
Police say Siegel was arrested on Sept. 19 and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The infant was checked by a pediatrician and no other injuries were reported.
