Police identify man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police were called shortly after midnight to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.
At the scene, officers found Rolando Maldonado-Ortega, a man in his 40s, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.