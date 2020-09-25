News to Know for Sept. 25: Two overnight shootings; Henrico schools update; Justice Ginsburg to lie in state; Health warning ahead of Trump rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
The remnants of Beta will continue to bring occasional rain to much of Virginia this Friday morning. Rainfall will be heaviest to the south.
Cloudy with scattered showers likely could be heavy in the afternoon across southern Virginia. Lows upper 50s, highs mid-60s.
Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after two separate shootings in Richmond’s Southside.
The first shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven. Police say the man who was shot there was taken to the hospital.
About 30 minutes later, officers were called to another shooting about three miles away on Clarkson Road.
That shooting victim was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Henrico County School Board announced it is pulling its plan to redistrict county schools, which initially caused large protests between parents and students.
Henrico County Public School parents and teachers will weigh in on learning options during the second nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
During a work session Thursday, the school board announced surveys will be sent to families and staff between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 providing options for how students should learn leading up to winter break.
Changes will also be coming to middle and high school virtual schedules. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, almost every class will be shortened by 15 minutes in order to cut down on the amount of screen time during the day.
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally today in Newport News.
The “Make America Great Again” rally will be at 9 p.m. at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport along Bland Boulevard.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
A Virginia health official is warning of a “severe public health threat” if a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump goes forward Friday evening.
A Department of Public Health District Director said in a letter Thursday to all Virginia airports to remind them of coronavirus restrictions.
An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend the rally would be breaking Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people, the public health director said.
As COVID-19 surges in prisons across Virginia, lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union are pushing the Virginia Department of Corrections to hire outside experts to evaluate overall response.
Lawyers with ACLU have been hearing concerns raised by inmates, especially at Deerfield Correctional Center.
They hope adding independent experts could provide a better look into prison conditions and help the DOC contain the spread of the virus.
Capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.
Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.
The first, Chief Justice William Howard Taft, also had been president.
Packets for the Monument Avenue 10k Race will be available for participants today.
If you did not get the chance to pick up your packet on Sept. 24, you can do so on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Runners can pick up materials at the Health and Fitness Expo at The Diamond.
Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will - Karim Seddiki
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.