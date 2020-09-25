2020 Monument Avenue 10K offers unique experience for runners

It may be a 10K race, but it took a marathon effort. First, the race was postponed from March to September, then it became clear that one big race would not be a safe option. After all of the adjustments, it’s finally time to pound the pavement - or trails. Four different courses will be offered for runners and walkers (Byrd Park, Deep Run Park, Dorey Park and Henricus Historical Park) and times can be logged using the Racejoy app. It may not be traditional, but it will be a race day experience.