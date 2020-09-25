MLK Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools confirms an employee at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the last time the staff member was at the school was on Sept. 3.
Under the Richmond City Health Department’s guidelines, anyone who was present at MLK Middle School on Sept. 3 should monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns, the district says.
Individuals can also contact RCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.
