2 men seriously hurt in separate Richmond shootings overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after two separate shootings in Richmond’s southside.
The first shooting happened around 11:30 Thursday night at a 7-Eleven on Jefferson Davis Highway near Hardwood Street.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital.
About 30 minutes later, officers were called to another shooting about three miles away on Clarkson road.
Once there, officers found a man with a gun shot wound.
He was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no suspect information yet for either of these shootings.
If you know anything, call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
