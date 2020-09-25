Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography production, possession & distribution

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man is charged with producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.
Daniel Luke Herring was arrested on Sept. 17 after a warrant was served at his home on Aynhoe Lane. The warrant was issued after a tip from an electronic service provider.
Herring was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession/distribution of child pornography and two counts of production of child pornography.
Herring is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail as investigators continue to review the evidence.
Anyone with information on the investigation should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
